EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.28. 7,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.04. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.56.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

