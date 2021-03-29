Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,712,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,597 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up approximately 1.2% of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $787,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 18.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LYV traded down $2.33 on Monday, reaching $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,294. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

