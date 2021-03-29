Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Accenture were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after purchasing an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,482 shares of company stock worth $7,946,569 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.97. 15,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,441. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $148.28 and a fifty-two week high of $281.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.88 and a 200 day moving average of $245.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

