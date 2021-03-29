IMC Chicago LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.91% of ProShares Ultra Health Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care during the 4th quarter worth $258,000.

ProShares Ultra Health Care stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.73. 26 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,421. ProShares Ultra Health Care has a fifty-two week low of $40.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.92.

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

