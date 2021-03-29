Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 3,666 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises approximately 1.5% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,323. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.75 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

