Ambassador Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $783,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $774,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,988,000 after purchasing an additional 227,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $1.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.09. 5,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,250. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $4,273,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,372,659.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

