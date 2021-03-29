Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,058 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of F. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 67,407 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 19,114 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 938,062 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,196,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $12.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -307.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price objective on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.68.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

