S&T Bank Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

S&T Bank lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. S&T Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

BATS:QUAL traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,218 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average is $112.37.

