Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $1.05 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Israel Discount Bank of New York lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 0.8% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.55 on Monday, reaching $131.44. 73,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,176,059. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $77.16 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,558,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

