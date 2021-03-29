Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $826,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $4,684,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 206,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.99. 11,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,163. The company has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.24, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.16 and a twelve month high of $298.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total value of $564,380,000.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

