Scge Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,681,244 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,681,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,807,000. Airbnb accounts for about 2.9% of Scge Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Scge Management L.P. owned about 0.28% of Airbnb as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Airbnb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $178.61. 79,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,179,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.68. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

