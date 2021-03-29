S&T Bank Has $11.66 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

S&T Bank trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services makes up approximately 2.1% of S&T Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. S&T Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,319. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. 567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.95.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $631.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.62 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

