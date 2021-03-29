IMC Chicago LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 183.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,786,000. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,443,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 978,872 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,885,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 152,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BAR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.98. 216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,299. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

