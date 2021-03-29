48,973 Shares in UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) Bought by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:AMUB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.65% of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 211,865 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMUB traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.45. 1,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,817. UBS ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

