MWG Management Ltd. Takes Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

MWG Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Beam Therapeutics makes up about 94.3% of MWG Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 192.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. 49.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $3.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.70. 4,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,872. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $126.90. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 529,075.00%. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

