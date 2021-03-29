Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 11,422 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,252,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,317,765 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $60,960,000 after purchasing an additional 400,844 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 224,752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.61. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

