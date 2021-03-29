Neste Oyj to Issue Dividend of $0.82 (OTCMKTS:NTOIY)

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) declared a dividend on Sunday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.8164 per share on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTOIY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,947. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.16. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.