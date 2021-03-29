AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,426.31 and last traded at $1,425.03, with a volume of 970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,413.73.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,362.08.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 5,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,304.75, for a total value of $7,297,466.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,356.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,228.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,189.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.84 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

