RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

RH (NYSE:RH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $562.00 to $675.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. RH traded as high as $609.43 and last traded at $581.77, with a volume of 14314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $578.18.

RH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on RH in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in RH by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after acquiring an additional 382,775 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RH during the third quarter valued at about $83,488,000.

The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $486.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

