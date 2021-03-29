Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 66.3% in March

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the February 28th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:SYPR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.74 million, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.95.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,090,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.12% of Sypris Solutions worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.