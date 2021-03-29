Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,017.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,777.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,075.08 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

