Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Update

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, an increase of 132.4% from the February 28th total of 54,300 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevi Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVI traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $2.71. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $8.50.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It develops Haduvio, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease, as well as to treat chronic kidney disease-associated with pruritus.

