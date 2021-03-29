Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Raised to $53.00 at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cowen from $41.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WBA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.11.

NASDAQ WBA traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $52.55. 35,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,443,196. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 105.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $56.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after acquiring an additional 96,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $267,973,000 after purchasing an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

