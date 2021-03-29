Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

Research analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from $45.00 to $38.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANDHF remained flat at $$27.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.38. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

