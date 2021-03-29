Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Given Neutral Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Givaudan currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDBF traded up $8.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3,801.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,862.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4,080.70. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $2,748.00 and a 1 year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

