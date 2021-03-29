Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,219 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

IJS opened at $101.85 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.34 and a 52 week high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

