Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 105 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 239 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $362.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.68 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $227.10 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.26.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

