Tiger Eye Capital LLC Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 666,199 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,334,000. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 398,034 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.96 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

