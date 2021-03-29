Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $8.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.