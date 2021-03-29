Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $396.41 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $244.62 and a one year high of $399.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $390.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.