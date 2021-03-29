Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 1,849 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

