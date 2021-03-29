Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) Short Interest Down 43.5% in March

Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In related news, insider Christopher Pickett Briley sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $39,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,452,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 49,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 24,608 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 179,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.36% of the company’s stock.
Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.30%.
Manning & Napier Company Profile
Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Article: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.