Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $191.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $180.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40. The firm has a market cap of $64.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.74 and a 12 month high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.47.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

