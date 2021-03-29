Tacita Capital Inc Invests $63,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.90.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $146.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.44. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a PE ratio of 277.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685 in the last three months. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.