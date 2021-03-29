Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,774,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,160.3% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 511,214 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,715,000 after buying an additional 488,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after buying an additional 370,884 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $468.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.34. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

