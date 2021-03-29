iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stake Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 138.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 265,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,239 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 293,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,184,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 110,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $55.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.