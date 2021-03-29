IMC Chicago LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 88,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,887,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,184.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $658,000. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,140. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.56.

