Ambassador Advisors LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,854,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,179,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,260,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 42,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.96.

BX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.52. 11,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,111. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.83. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.7175 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

