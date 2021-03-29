Ambassador Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,915,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,036 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,107,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,429 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,899,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 134,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,877. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $29.14 and a 12-month high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

