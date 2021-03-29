Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.59.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.77 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

