Algebris UK Ltd Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 325,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. New York Community Bancorp accounts for about 1.1% of Algebris UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Algebris UK Ltd owned about 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,194,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after buying an additional 497,324 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after buying an additional 357,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,452,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,788,443 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,342,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,715,000 after buying an additional 70,010 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,229,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,527,000 after buying an additional 159,058 shares during the period. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Compass Point raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYCB stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. 7,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,365,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 88.31%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

