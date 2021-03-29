Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $93,000 Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. CRISPR Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.09. 5,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,250. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.12 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.19.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,874 shares of company stock valued at $19,309,856. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.94.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

