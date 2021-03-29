Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Advisor Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD opened at $287.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.25 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms have commented on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

