JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 9,503.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $48,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period.

JPST opened at $50.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.79.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.