MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 69.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,530 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Shares of MGP stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 83.69%.

MGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.