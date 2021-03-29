Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $147.44 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $148.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.50 and its 200 day moving average is $137.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

