Robecosam AG Increases Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Lear by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.76.

Lear stock opened at $178.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.40 and a 200-day moving average of $148.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $69.17 and a 1-year high of $196.26.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.15%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

