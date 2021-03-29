Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.67.

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE HRI opened at $99.52 on Monday. Herc has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $110.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Herc by 40,000.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 987.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Herc by 1,702.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

