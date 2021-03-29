Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $624.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.