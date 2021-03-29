Tiger Eye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,134 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 40,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,150,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,565,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.95, for a total value of $1,364,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,467,309.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $508.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.92. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $316.15 and a twelve month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.50.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

